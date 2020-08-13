Charlie Garretson joins Great Southern Bank as Senior Vice President, according to Ken Lee, Hattiesburg President.
Garretson, a native of Leakesville, is a graduate of Jones County Junior College where he earned an Associates of Arts Degree and he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Mississippi State University in Starkville. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, Leadership Jones County, and Leader’s for a New Century. In 1983, Garretson began his financial career at First National Bank of Lucedale in the Management Trainee Program.
Over the past 37 years, he has served in the role of Teller, Courier, Loan Officer, Collections, Data Processor, President and CEO.
Garretson has assisted with community organizations such as the Kiwanis Club, Ellisville Rotary Club, Coastal Conservation Association, and Mississippi Bowhunter’s Association. He is also a board member for the Pine Grove Water Association.
Garretson and his wife, Melissa, have two daughters, Claire Ishee (David) and Katie Garretson. He and his family are members of Ellisville First United Methodist Church where he serves as a Sunday School Teacher.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $300 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.