Charles Frazier, the owner of Weidmann’s Restaurant in Meridian, has been named vice president of the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association Board of Directors.
Frazier, who was owned the historic restaurant and bar since 2010, is the former general manager of the Crescent City Grill in Meridian, general manager of Maximo’s Italian Grill in New Orleans and manager of the Original Grisanti’s in Memphis. Frazier graduated from The American School in London and received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism from the University of New Orleans.
He is married to Trish Bryson Frazier, and they have three three children: Hannah, Bryson and Jackson.
Also named to the MHRA board are Cary L. Spence, AGM at Trustmark Park Holiday Inn, who will serve as president, and Steven O’Neil, who will serve as secretary/treasurer.
