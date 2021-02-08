Chandlee elected to Mississippi Bar board

Mark Chandlee has been elected to the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar. Chandlee represents the 10th Circuit Court District.
The Board of Commissioners is the governing body of The Mississippi Bar, which is composed of more than 10,000 attorneys. Members of the Board include statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts.
Chandlee is the chief defender for the Office of Public Defender in the 10th Circuit, Lauderdale. Chandlee was appointed in late 2018 to establish the county’s first full-time office for defense where Chandlee represents clients and manages the distribution of cases to other staff.
A graduate of MSU Meridian in 2013, Chandlee obtained his Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law in 2016. Chandlee has worked in public service for many years, having left the position of detective to pursue the study of law.
Before leading the Office of Public Defender in Meridian, Chandlee operated a solo practice that served Kemper, Lauderdale, and Clarke counties, mainly engaging in criminal and juvenile defense, family law, and guardian ad litem matters.
Chandlee is a father of five and his family attends Union First Baptist in the small town of Union.
