Cedric Gathings named Associate Dean of Instruction for EMCC's Golden Triangle campus

MAYHEW — East Mississippi Community College is pleased to announce that Cedric Gathings has joined the college as an associate dean of instruction for the Golden Triangle campus.
Gathings, whose first day was Jan. 6, replaces Gina Thompson, who retired at the end of the fall term after 23 years of service to EMCC.
Gathings’ primary responsibilities will be providing leadership and administrative oversight for faculty in academic instruction on the Golden Triangle campus, maintaining a culture of academic excellence, utilizing data and assessments to make informed decisions about curriculum and instruction, overseeing professional development opportunities for faculty and collaborating with campus administration to maximize student success.
“Mr. Gathings’ enthusiasm for student success and his whole student philosophy of education will be tremendous assets to EMCC. We are thrilled to welcome him to the instructional team on the Golden Triangle campus,” EMCC Interim Vice President of Instruction James Rush said in a news release.
Gathings brings a wealth of higher education experience to the position, most recently serving at Marshall University in Huntington, W.V, as vice president for student affairs. In addition to in-depth experience in student affairs, Gathings brings expertise in enrollment management, multicultural affairs, diversity initiatives, career services and first-year experience.
He has served as an adjunct instructor in social sciences since 2004, has taught online courses for EMCC since January 2007 and is well versed in the unique challenges today’s instructors face.
“I believe that the quality of instruction our students receive in the classroom is only one element of the total student experience,” Gathings said. “When we combine rigorous academic instruction with an emphasis on physical and emotional wellness with opportunities for character growth, we are able to transform student engagement and assist students in realizing their own potential for success. I am excited to work with the talented faculty at EMCC to support the college’s commitment to student success, access and inclusion and academic excellence.”
Gathings holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social science and a masters of education, both from Delta State University. He is pursuing his doctoral degree in higher education from Concordia University.
Gathings resides in Columbus with his wife, Kimberly Taylor-Gathings, and their three children — CJ (13), Chase (11), and Cayleigh (3). He is an active member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and is a travel enthusiast. He and his family are avid sports enthusiasts.
