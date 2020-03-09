Two veteran Meridian Community College instructors have been appointed as division chairs in their respective areas.
Beth Calderón, a member of the Language, Literature and Student Success division, has been a Spanish instructor for MCC for 25 years.
Angie Carraway, a member of the Science and Wellness division, has served as a chemistry instructor for 21 years.
“Both have excelled as classroom instructors and are respected by their students,” said Michael Thompson, MCC dean of academic affairs. He noted the two are also active outside the classroom with Calderón serving as advisor of the newly-formed Student Government Association and Dr. Carraway serving as campus coordinator for the Mississippi NASA Space Grant, organizer for the You Be the Chemist and NASA NCAS coordinator.
Thompson added, “Both bring a wealth of institutional knowledge as well as the respect of their colleagues.”
Calderón holds a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and a master’s of arts in the teaching of languages degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. “During my time here, I have worked under five different division chairs and have learned so much from each one. I plan to incorporate those attributes as I approach this exciting new challenge in my career,” Calderón said.
Carraway holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University and a doctorate from the University of Alabama.
With strong family ties in teaching – her maternal grandmother, mother and sister are/were teachers - Carraway also has deep roots in chemistry education. “My first memory of ‘science’ as such was an experiment that my mother did with me in our kitchen. I was probably five or six years old,” she said.
