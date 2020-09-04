Care Lodge in Meridian to host virtual conference Oct. 23

Care Lodge in Meridian will host its annual conference virtually on Oct. 23.
Registration is offered online through www.carelodge.com.
This year’s focus is on cases involving interpersonal violence that often slip through the cracks of service providers.
After experiencing abuse, those in need of care may not end up connected to services available in their area to support and promote their well being for various reasons. Care Lodge hopes to address those issues and share information about how to prevent these situations.
Each session is designed for those who play an active role in promote the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families such as law enforcement, advocates, social workers and counselors, child protective service workers, educators, faith-based organizations and
youth development programs
Keynote speaker Mark Wynn, a renowned expert regarding law enforcement and domestic violence, will share about interpersonal violence response and the reality of violence in our communities
Author Erica Glover will deliver a message of hope as she shares her story and motivating listeners to “Push Play” and redefine who they are after experiencing a toxic or abusive relationship.
Angela Savage, DSW, MSW, LMSW, of the Mississippi State University – Meridian Campus Social Work Program, will invite the audience to consider the ethical implications of providing services.
Rosanne Nunnery Ph.D., NCC, LPC-S, BC-TMH, of Capella University, will explain the connection between nature vs. nurture, mental health disorders, attachment patterns, common gaps in care, and ways to assess for client needs.
Andrea Germany, LMSW, of Meridian Public School District, will address identifying vulnerable students and how to respond effectively to those situations.
Special rates are available for military, law enforcement, and school faculty and staff. Please contact Care Lodge at 601.482.8719 for special rate discount codes, if you have any questions about the conference, or about the many services the agency provides to survivors of domestic violence throughout east central Mississippi.
