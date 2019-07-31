Cardiovascular Institute of the South welcomes Dr. Zaid Altheeb

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is proud to welcome Dr. Zaid Altheeb, interventional cardiologist, to its CIS clinic in Meridian at 4909 Great River Drive.
Dr. Altheeb joins the CIS Meridian team comprised of nine cardiologists and six nurse practitioners who provide complete cardiovascular care to the community of Meridian.
Dr. Altheeb studied at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan where he completed a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at New York Medical College in Paterson, New Jersey, and his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, also in Paterson.
Dr. Altheeb is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasound. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. He is also fluent in English and Arabic. Additionally, he has been published in numerous publications and enjoys volunteering and community service.
About Cardiovascular Institute of the South Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures.
CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 800 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 19 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with seven telemedicine programs.
CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 35 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.
