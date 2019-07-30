Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) was awarded the #1 Telehealth Provider for Cardiology by InTouch Health, and CIS nurse practitioner, Marcus Montet, was named the #1 Individual Provider for Cardiology.
The Telehealth Leadership Awards by InTouch Health honor the health systems and providers who are leading the way in virtual care transformation, according to a news release. These awards were selected based on consult volume from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 and were presented at the InTouch TeleHealth Forum in July in Santa Barbara, California.
CIS partnered with InTouch Health in 2017 to provide remote medical services geared towards emergent and general cardiology expertise in acute settings. CIS expanded the adoption of InTouch Health’s services, adding expert cardiologists to their service line and collaborating on the development of workflow solutions to drive best practices and allow for standardized quality of care in telecardiology settings.
