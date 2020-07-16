Cardiovascular Institute of the South has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor, said in a statement. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."
“Our physician-led, employee-driven culture has always been the key ingredient in our success at CIS,” CIS CEO David Konur said in a statement. “Now more than ever, our team has shown amazing perseverance through these difficult times, and their commitment to our patients has been nothing short of exceptional.”
Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be recognized at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference.
A list of winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. To learn more about CIS, visit www.cardio.com.
