The public is invited to attend a holiday light show at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.
The nine-minute show, featuring new 3D projection mapping technology, will be performed at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on both nights on the north end of the shopping center. Images and lighting will be projected off the south side exterior of the eight-story-high C Spire corporate headquarters office building.
Admission is free to the event, which is being sponsored and hosted by C Spire. The show will be accompanied by Christmas-themed music and hot chocolate and cookies will be served by volunteers.
“Christmas is a magical time of year when individuals and families treasure what matters most to them in life – each other,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire, in a news release. “Our show will be a celebration of the togetherness that the holidays evoke in all of us and a reminder of our shared values and faith.”
Interested shoppers and families who plan to attend one of the shows should plan to park on the north end of the shopping center near the newly opened, six-screen Renaissance Cinema Grill boutique movie theater. The show can be viewed from the new Renaissance Show Fountain.
The address is 1000 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.