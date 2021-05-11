Building communities regionally

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.