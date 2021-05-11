Building communities regionally

Growing up in a family-owned business helped me realize the importance of economic development efforts by community leaders to sustain life in the business community and quality of life for individuals. My dad and his brother operated a welding service in Quitman, Miss. and from the time I was eight years old until I finished high school, I worked every available moment with him.
The business may have been in Quitman, but it did not take long to realize we relied on surrounding communities to be successful.
Welding supplies were purchased in Meridian, steel from Meridian and Laurel locations and retired oil drilling pipe from the various oil drilling companies throughout east Mississippi. Local businesses also provided hardware like bolts, mechanical parts and other supplies.
Just as we relied on many communities to provide the needed materials to build pulpwood loaders, wood trailers and heavy equipment cabs, communities in Mississippi and Alabama relied on us to provide needed products for their communities.
When I joined the EMEPA family, I continued to see that same community commitment and reliance on each other to remain a viable partner with other businesses. EMEPA supports and participates in the Winston County Economic Development District, Kemper County Economic Development, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Clarke County Economic Development District.
In addition to these county organizations, we participate in and respond to regional entities like the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association, Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority and Mississippi Power Company.
Why so much effort on economic development? It really is quite simple. To have a chance to win the ballgame, you must play the game. On any given Saturday during the fall, only half the teams that play the game manage to win.
By the final championship game at the end of the season, only one team wins. Does that mean all the other teams wasted their time trying to get to the championship? No, along the way, I expect every team had many successes and learned valuable lessons for the next game.
Building a vibrant community requires a focused, lifelong economic development focus. The number one goal in growing a community is providing jobs for community members in new, existing and diversified businesses.
Until there are jobs, there will not be income for building and buying homes, shopping at retail stores, participating in entertainment venues, maintaining community infrastructure, supporting community services and improving the quality of life for all residents of the community.
Economic development is hard work.
It requires long-term planning and constant focus on building infrastructure, development of a trained workforce and partnering throughout our region. In the electric distribution industry, we must continually build our electric system to meet the energy demands of the future.
We do not have the luxury of waiting until the summer or winter demand arrives to have the distribution lines ready to handle the load. We must keep our employees trained and ready for what mother nature throws at us each day. We maintain partnerships with neighboring cooperatives to get help when needed and provide help when they require it.
Success in economic development in east Mississippi requires this same focus. Leaders must focus on long-term goals and infrastructure needs, provide training for community members, continue to sell our positives and work regionally in support of existing business as we seek to attract new ones.
Just as It takes every player on the team working in concert and playing their position well to win the game, we as community members must do our part to ensure success in the economic development arena. It truly does take us all to keep the lifeblood flowing in our communities.
I’m in and hope you are as well.
Randy Carroll is CEO of East Mississippi Electric Power Association (EMEPA).
