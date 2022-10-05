Buckley joins Citizens National Bank

Natalie Buckley has joined Citizens National Bank as a Mortgage Originator in the Bank's Meridian Region. Buckley has extensive experience in the mortgage industry, having served as a realtor for Hill Real Estate and Winstead Realty during the early years of her career.
For the past four years, she has lived in Pensacola, Fla., where she obtained her Florida real estate license and served as an in-house lender for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, a division of PenFedCredit Union. At Berkshire, she served five offices across northwest Florida. Most recently, she served as a Retail Business Development Manager and Mortgage Originator for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Pensacola.
A 2015 graduate of Mississippi State University, Buckley received her Bachelor's of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in business marketing, management, and real estate finance, and received her Associates Degree from Meridian Community College in 2013. She is a 2011 graduate of Russell Christian Academy where she was the salutatorian.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
