Brown Bottling makes donation to ECCC Athletics

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.