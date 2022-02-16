Brand visits the Capitol

Submitted photo 

Miss Mississippi Holly Brand visited the Capitol on Feb. 9, to meet and greet people involved in the Dixie National Rodeo and visited with senators Rod Hickman, Jeff Tate and Tyler McCaughn.

Submitted photo 

Miss Mississippi Holly Brand visited the Capitol on Feb. 9, to meet and greet people involved in the Dixie National Rodeo and visited with senators Rod Hickman, Jeff Tate and Tyler McCaughn.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video