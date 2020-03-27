Bobby Fields, a veteran member of The Meridian Star staff, has been promoted to the position of Audience Development Director.
In his new role, Fields will direct communications and distribution efforts through Reader Services, promote the newspaper in print and online and work with all departments to build readership.
Fields, a 1981 graduate of Meridian High School, started working as a carrier for The Star in May 1986 and was promoted to district manager in the circulation department in 1997.
Fields lives in Meridian and is a fan of the University of Alabama.
Coleman, Boyd join The Star
Samantha Coleman and Felissa Boyd have joined The Meridian Star as Reader Services Representatives.
Coleman, a resident of Whynot, is a 2006 graduate of Sweet Water High School in Sweet Water, Alabama.
Her hobbies include reading historical biographies, spending quality time with family and friends and traveling.
“My position here at the Meridian Star allows me the opportunity to connect with customers and serve them in a way that leaves a lasting positive impression about our business,” she said.
Boyd, a native of Kemper County, comes to The Star with a background in business administration and marketing. Her duties include classified and legal advertisements and she is crossed-trained in the circulation department.
“I take pride in being a team player at The Meridian Star,” she said. “And I’m happy to have the opportunity to join such an amazing team of professionals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.