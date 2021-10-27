Black-owned businesses thrive in Meridian

Submitted photo
Black-owned business owners in Meridian include Detrick Robinson, Pistis Security Shield, LLC; Louis Boyd, Boyd and Sons Towing & Locksmith; Latasha Temple, Bel Ti Fi Hair Salon and Boutique; Toni Christopher, The Bath Bar; Veverly Graham, Aaliyahs Angels Jewelry; Francine Adams, Popsy Beauty Bar, Lash products & etc.; Rowena McIntosh, Drink 2 Shrink; Kamilah Jasper, Kamilah Hair Bundles & More; Shona Foote, Girly Girl Stuff; Quincy Odoms, Blac's Creative Cuts, Founder and organizer of "Back to school Jamboree" since 2018; Terrence Davis, Mohitz Entertainment; Dwayne Davis, Nino Creative Learning Childcare and Nino Afterschool Care; Kim Houston, Shelter Insurance-Houston Agency, Upward Bound Ministries; Trisha Trotter, Scents by Sha; April Adams Morris, April’s Jewelry; Charmaine Serton, TamedbyCharmaine LLC, TBC Hair Growth products; Janet Clayton, Jazzy Jewels By Jan; Shell McCoy, Shell Shocked Personal Training; and Mia Truitt, Bèl Lavi, Bèl Lavi Fragrance and body butters and creator of Meridian small business Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.