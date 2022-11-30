Bell Joins Citizens National Bank

Jonathan Bell has joined Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Center in Meridian as a Relationship Banker. Originally from Tupelo, Miss., Bell has been employed with BancCorp South for the past seven years as a Commercial Loan Officer and served the Bank in both its Tyler, Texas and Jackson, Tennessee markets.
During his career at BancCorp South, Bell managed a large loan portfolio and made both commercial and consumer loans. In the earliest days of his career at BancCorp South, he also gained valuable experience as a Credit Analyst for the Bank.
He is a December 2014 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, and played defensive back on the University’s football team while he was a student there. In addition to receiving his degree from MSU, he is also a 2022 graduate of the Paul W. Barret School of Banking, and the Leadership Jackson program in Jackson, Tennessee.
Neil Henry, CNB’s Meridian Regional President, recently commented: “Jonathan Bell joins our team with an extensive background in both lending and credit underwriting. This skillset is extremely valuable in terms of serving our customers, and we’re very excited about all the future holds for Jonathan to continue growing in his career in Meridian and at Citizens National Bank. Along with his knowledge also comes a competitive spirit, so Jonathan is continually working hard to ensure that he is providing value to his customers,” Henry added.
Bell also enjoys giving back to the communities he serves through volunteer efforts and has been very involved with Habitat for Humanity over the years as well as the Tupelo Young Professionals. Jonathan and his wife Natasha are proud parents of two sons and two daughters.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Kosciusko, Carthage, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
