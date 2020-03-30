Beckman named MCCer of the Month

Curtis Beckman, Meridian Community College program coordinator and instructor for Computer Network Technology and Computer Programming Technology, is MCCer of the Month for March.
Beckman, who has worked at the College for 17 years, received this award from the MCC Foundation.
The Foundation applauds outstanding faculty and staff members for their contributions and dedication to the College; recipients are award a $250 honorarium.
