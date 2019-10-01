John McRae, senior financial advisor for Raymond James Financial Services in Citizens National Bank’s Wealth Management Division, has been recognized as one of the top financial advisors in Mississippi. Barron’s magazine recently named their 2019 Top Financial Advisors in each state, and the publication has McRae ranked in third place for Mississippi.
Factors included in the rankings are assets under management, regulatory record, quality of practice, revenue produced and philanthropic work. Barron’s is an American weekly magazine/newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company. Founded in 1921, Barron’s is a sister publication to The Wall Street Journal.
Citizens National Bank is an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank which has 26 bank locations throughout Mississippi. The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages an additional $1.2 billion through its Wealth Management Division. Raymond James and Citizens National Bank have been working together to provide investment services to the CNB footprint for more than 25 years.
