BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, has announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc., parent of Traders & Farmers Bank, Haleyville, Alabama, under which BankFirst will acquire T&F.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of T&F and bank regulatory authorities.
“The acquisition of T&F will be another milestone in the implementation of our strategic plan to serve our customers and communities and increase shareholder value,” BankFirst’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Moak Griffin, said in a news release.
“In addition, we believe this merger furthers our vision of partnering with other community banks that have strong core deposit funding and a long tradition of superior community and customer service. Together, the combined company will have over 246 years of community banking experience in Mississippi and Alabama. We expect this merger to enhance our ability to continue investing in our products and services, ensuring that we remain competitive on all fronts as the banking industry continues to change and evolve.”
After the merger is completed, the combined company will operate under the BankFirst brand, have 31 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama, and have assets in excess of $1.6 billion.
“We are excited to partner with BankFirst because they share our core values of customer service and community involvement,” said Rickey McCreless, CEO of T&F, in the release. We also believe that this is an excellent opportunity for our shareholders and employees.”
BankFirst Financial Services, the subsidiary bank of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.3 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hickory, Jackson, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville and West Point, and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport and Tuscaloosa and a loan production office in Hattiesburg. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers.
