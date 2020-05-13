Through its participation in the FCC’s Connect America Fund, AT&T has extended high-speed internet service to more than 107,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of more than 65 Mississippi counties.
In the first four months of 2020, the company has continued to expand access to new fixed-wireless services at more than 10 additional cellular towers, according a news release.
Fixed wireless internet delivers a connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.
The service is available in rural parts of the following East Mississippi counties: Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston.
