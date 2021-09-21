APAC receives excellence in paving award

The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) has announced the following companies and crew members for their excellence in paving awards.
Award categories and winners are:
Best Interstate Mill & Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Lauderdale County
Best Mill and Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Monroe County
Best Municipal Paving – ADCAMP, Inc. – Rankin County
Best New Construction / Reconstruction – Lehman-Roberts Co., Inc. – Yalobusha County
Best Thinlift Overlay – Huey P. Stockstill, LLC – Jackson County
Best Ultra Thin Overlay – Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC – Marion County
The award winners were chosen by a committee of their peers and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials using a metrics-based grading system.
“The work that was completed on these projects exemplifies the quality controls and expertise these contractors and agency personnel implement every day in Mississippi’s road paving projects,” said Michael Arnemann, MAPA executive director. “The taxpayers of Mississippi are really the winner in this situation as they are provided the most cost-effective, safe, and reliable pavement for their daily travel.”
