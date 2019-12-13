Anthony Laney appointed Meridian's new postmaster

Erin Kelly / The Meridian Star

Anthony Laney 

Anthony Laney will serve as the new postmaster of Meridian.

Laney has also worked in Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. 

He began his career as a carrier and became a supervisor in Baltimore, he said. 

“It’s an exhilarating feeling, knowing that I’m a part of another community, being able to help impact the community in a positive way and upholding the post office’s legacy of binding the community together,” Laney said.

As postmaster, Laney will oversee the mail distribution for Meridian, a city he's been getting to know. 

“I love it. It has a nice small town, family-oriented energy. People are very nice. I couldn’t ask for more,” Laney said.

Vettra Dobbs, manager of post office operations for north central Mississippi, presented Laney with a certificate signed by Postmaster General Megan Brennan in a small ceremony at the main post office in Meridian Friday.  

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him and he’s excited about being here. He’s got some good ideas and I look forward to having a long relationship with him,” Dobbs said. 

Mayor Percy Bland also attended the ceremony. 

“We’re very proud to have you here and we look froward to you doing a great job,” Bland told Laney. 

