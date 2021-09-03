Anheuser-Busch, Mitchell Distributing provide emergency drinking water for Hurricane Ida relief

Anheuser-Busch and Mitchell Distributing are providing emergency drinking water to communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Ida. The delivery is in response to requests from the American Red Cross to help local communities impacted by the storm.
The canned water arrived at the Mitchell Distributing Gulf Coast facility earlier this week where their team will work with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those in need, according to a news release.
“We are committed to supporting our communities along the Gulf Coast and throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Adam Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Distributing, in the release. “It’s an honor to be a part of Anheuser-Busch’s emergency water drinking program and being able to provide support where we can.”
The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.
Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.