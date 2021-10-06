Anderson welcomes new chief nursing officer 

Dr. Wes Garrison, a highly accomplished healthcare executive with multi-faceted experience in operations, management and patient care, has been named Chief Nursing Officer for Anderson Regional Health System. He will work alongside Betty Young Cryer, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, who will retire at the end of the year.
“Mrs. Cryer’s retirement leaves big shoes to fill, but I am confident that Dr. Garrison will seamlessly transition into the CNO role and provide strong leadership for our nursing staff,” said John G. Anderson, President and CEO. ‘We are excited to welcome Wes to the Anderson team and the community. His extensive professional experience and patient centered care background are valuable assets that will strengthen our organization and forward our mission”.
Dr. Garrison received his Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Nursing Administration in 2016 from University of South Alabama. He also holds a Master’s of Science in Nursing and Masters of Business Administration from Samford University. Dr. Garrison completed his undergraduate studies at Auburn University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He is a Board Certified Nurse Executive.
Dr. Garrison most recently worked at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia, where he served as Assistant Chief Nursing Officer. Prior to that position, he worked at St. Luke’s Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas, as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services. Dr. Garrison served as Executive Director of Nursing and Surgical Service Line Administrator at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Executive Director of Cardiac, Medical and Surgical Services at Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. He has also worked as a Patient Care Assistant, Graduate Student Resident, Registered Nurse and Nurse Manager.
Dr. Garrison and his wife have four children who look forward to becoming involved in the Meridian community.
About Anderson Regional Health System
Anderson Regional Health System is the most comprehensive health system in the East Mississippi/ West Alabama area and the established leader in offering premier medical services. With two hospitals, a regional cancer center, and a network of clinics, Anderson’s healthcare professionals are committed to the mission of providing a heritage of healing and improving life for the people they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.