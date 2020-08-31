Anderson recognized for heart attack care

Anderson Regional Medical Center is now a back-to-back recipient of the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, having received the award in both 2019 and 2020. Anderson is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor this year.
The award recognizes Anderson’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients by meeting aggressive performance measures as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“The cardiac team at Anderson continues to set and achieve high goals that improve the outcomes of our heart attack patients and in turn, save lives. This award demonstrates that our physicians and staff have a strong commitment to provide patients with the most advanced cardiac care in this area,” said John Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System.
To receive the Platinum Performance Achievement Award, the hospital must consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines for eight consecutive quarters and meet a performance standard of 90 percent or more for specific performance measures.
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Anderson Regional Medical Center has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, the Anderson team has demonstrated their ability to provide reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
Dr. Wes Bennett, interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, said, “A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines that are used as performance measures for the award include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.”
When asked how this award complements Anderson’s chest pain center accreditation, Bennett replied, “The Anderson cardiac team uses an evidence-based, protocol-driven, and structured approach to acute care cardiology which allows clinicians to quickly and efficiently assess patients who require timely treatment. Adequate implementation of these processes allows patients to be better monitored, ensuring they are not sent home too early or admitted unnecessarily.”
Voluntarily participating in the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain- MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
