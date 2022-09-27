U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Anderson Regional Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Heart Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. Factors such as patient outcomes are used in determining these ratings.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis and Managing Editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
“This recognition is a proud achievement for our team of providers, especially on the heels of our recent Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology,” said John G. Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Regional Medical Center. “Our physicians and staff continue to set and achieve high goals that improve the outcomes of our patients.”
For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.