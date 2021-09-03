Anderson recognized by American Diabetes Association

Anderson Diabetes Center has received recognition from the American Diabetes Association for outstanding service as a Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program. The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate is a prestigious honor that represents the center’s ability to provide high-quality education, which is an essential component of an effective diabetes treatment program.
The Education Recognition Certificate is awarded to centers that have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management. This recognition provides diabetes programs with a national standard by which to measure service quality and assures patients that they will receive high-quality service. Anderson Diabetes Center voluntarily applies for this recognition every four years.
Terri Patterson, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Program Coordinator, said, “Since 1991, Anderson Diabetes Center has offered a comprehensive diabetes treatment and education program. We find great value in maintaining our ADA accreditation and education certification as benchmarks for providing high quality service to our patients.”
Anderson President and CEO, John G. Anderson, said, “The team at Anderson Diabetes Center is second-to-none. This is demonstrated by their dedication to stay on the forefront of knowledge in evidenced-based practices for diabetes management and helping patients achieve an optimal level of health.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 National Diabetes Statistic Report, more than 3,900 people are diagnosed with diabetes each day. Mississippi ranks highest in the nation for diabetes prevalence with over 308,000 people living with the disease.
