Anderson names Brad Huff to board of directors

Anderson Regional Health System is has announced the addition of Brad Huff to its board of directors.
“We are very pleased to welcome Brad to our board," Dr. Joe Anderson, Chairman, said in a news release.
"His professional experience and diverse public service background are valuable assets that will strengthen our organization and complement the progress of our strategic plan.”
“Brad has an exceptional skill set, and we are extremely fortunate and very excited to have him join our board of directors,” said John G. Anderson, President and CEO.
Huff’s career in business includes 11 years in banking and investments and 22 years in management, operations and sales.
Passionate about the growth and success of our community, Huff currently serves as chairman of East Mississippi Business Development Foundation’s board of directors. He also serves as a board member for The Montgomery Institute and City of Meridian Urban Renewal Authority. Huff is a past chairman of the board for Meridian Housing Authority and former board member for Northwood Country Club, Riley Hospital and Meridian Rotary Club.
Huff received a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Mississippi, and he is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Banking. Huff and his wife, Clair, were both born and raised in Meridian, and they have called this area home for the past 27 years. They have four children and are members of Central United Methodist Church where Huff serves in many capacities.
