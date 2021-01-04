The healthcare industry experiences changes and challenges regularly, but the past year has brought unprecedented obstacles as health systems worldwide continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Experienced, trusted leadership during this time has been vital to continue providing high quality patient care while keeping staff and physicians safe.
“When we named our medical staff officers for 2020, we had no idea what this year would hold. By March, it was apparent that this year would require a much higher level of involvement from these individuals than ever before to guide us through the pandemic. We are incredibly fortunate Dr. William Billups, III served as Chief of Staff during this time and provided knowledge, courage, dedication and confidence as he led our medical staff through the hardest year in the history of our organization,” said John G. Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System.
Serving alongside Dr. Billups were Dr. Jennifer Rodriguez, Cardiologist, Past Chief of Staff; Dr. Muzaffar Rahat, Internist, Vice Chief of Staff; Dr. Hans Tulip, General Surgeon, Secretary; Dr. Daniel McKiever, OB-GYN, Chief of Surgery; and Dr. Hatem Mourad, Hospitalist, Chief of Medicine.
In their role as medical staff officers, these physicians provided a wealth of knowledge and experience to make major decisions, create new processes and adapt protocols to best serve patients and staff during the pandemic.
“As a hospital medicine physician, Dr. Mourad had first-hand experience in treating COVID patients and identifying issues that needed to be addressed. Dr. Rahat, Dr. Rodriguez, Dr. Tulip and Dr. McKiever also played key roles and served as a constant source of information, reliability, and most of all positive, trusted leadership for our entire organization,” Anderson said.
“I am confident that our Chief of Staff for 2021, Dr. Muzaffar Rahat, will continue the tradition of providing a strong presence and valued input as we embark on a new year with new challenges of its own.”
Joining Dr. Rahat as medical staff officers for 2021 are Dr. William Billups, III- Past Chief of Staff; Dr. Hans Tulip, General Surgeon- Vice Chief of Staff; Dr. Daniel McKiever, OB-GYN- Secretary; Dr. James Wallace, Urologist- Chief of Surgery; and Dr. Shea Hailey, Cardiologist- Chief of Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.