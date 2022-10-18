Anderson Regional Health System recognized members of the nursing team in the 2022 DAISY of the Year Reception. The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33 of ITP, an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System”. The Barnes Family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for Patrick, so they created this award to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
Each month, the DAISY Award committee reviews nominations submitted by coworkers, patients and visitors and selects one nurse who exemplifies the following characteristics:
Established a special connection with a patient/family
Has significantly made a difference in the life of a patient
Shows empathy in all situations
Is an outstanding role model for the nursing profession
Generates enthusiasm and energy towards meeting the challenges of nursing
Consistently exhibits excellent interpersonal skills
Exemplifies the essence of professional nursing in all activities
The DAISY of the Year award is given to one of the nurses who received the DAISY award in the past twelve months. The 2022 DAISY of the Year was McKenzie Crosby, RN, who works in the telemetry unit.
In addition to the DAISY Nurse of the Year, Anderson also recognized Amanda Pearson, RN, BSN, Telemetry Nurse Manager as the DAISY Nurse Leader of the Year, and the NICU Nurses as the DAISY Team of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.