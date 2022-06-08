Annual out-of-pocket costs for specialty medications required to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis and migraines can reach thousands of dollars, making it challenging for patients to afford vital treatments. Many patients also require ongoing support to successfully adhere to their therapy regimens and manage side effects.
In an effort to better serve this patient population, Anderson Regional Health System has announced the launch of a new service for chronic disease patients that integrates a pharmacist into the patient’s medical care team. By partnering with Trellis Rx, a leading technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services provider, medication access and regimen are enhanced, leading to measurably better clinical and financial outcomes for the patient.
“Anderson is the only facility within a 150-mile radius to offer this service that can significantly improve a patient’s therapy experience. We’re excited to expand our pharmacy services to ensure patients have access to best-in-class care close to home,” said Holly Moore, PharmD and Director of Pharmacy at Anderson Regional Health System.
The fully integrated, local approach of this new and unique clinical care model ensures patients with chronic and complex conditions receive the personalized, high-touch pharmacy care required to support adherence to treatment plans and improve clinical outcomes.
Pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons are embedded in clinics alongside other medical staff to provide patients the comprehensive, integrated care needed to improve medication access and achieve the best outcomes from their therapies.
To create a seamless experience for patients and their families, pharmacy liaisons manage financial assistance applications, insurance authorizations, medication refills and more. In addition, pharmacists provide medication education, offer ongoing counseling, and monitor clinical outcomes to ensure the improvement of the patient’s overall health.
Anderson Regional Health System’s chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy services are currently available to rheumatology, pulmonology and gastroenterology patients. Services will be expanded to additional clinics throughout the year.
To learn more about Anderson Regional Health System’s chronic disease management and specialty pharmacy services, call 601-674-8346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.