Anderson diabetes program recognized for top performance

Vizient Southern States, a membership alliance for non-profit health care providers focused on delivering cost-effective care, recently named its Diabetes Management Collaborative as Outstanding Collaborative of the Year, delivering over $8 million in savings to member hospitals.
Within the Diabetes Management Collaborative, member hospitals were awarded for their individual performance. Anderson Regional Medical Center received a Top Performance Award for its overall score on reductions in patient readmissions, average length of stay, emergency department revisits and insulin adverse drug events.
Anderson Diabetes Center, led by Certified Diabetes Educators Terri Patterson, RN, BSN, and Denise Roberts, RD, LD, reduced hypoglycemic events by 20 percent over the past year.
In a news release, Anderson President and CEO John G. Anderson said, “There is truly no better team of diabetic practitioners anywhere. Terri and Denise have unmatched passion for the diabetic community, as demonstrated by their dedication to stay on the forefront of knowledge and evidenced-based practice in the management of these individuals and this debilitating disease. They are more than deserving of this accolade in recognition of their incredible work.”
Ten Vizient Southern States’ members participated in the collaborative. They received valuable education from leading practice experts, exchanged knowledge on current successes and challenges in community outreach, diabetes prevention and diabetes education, and learned how to best connect patients to appropriate care. Vizient Southern States’ performance improvement staff also provided extra support with coaching calls and in-person meetings.
In the news release, Terri Patterson, Anderson Diabetes Program Coordinator, said, “Since 1991, Anderson Diabetes Center has offered a comprehensive diabetes treatment and education program. We are accredited by the American Diabetes Association which sets standards to ensure our program is well-organized and effective in providing the instruction and support needed to manage the disease. Our experienced team works together to guide and advise individuals on all aspects of managing diabetes, and help them achieve an optimum level of health.”
About Vizient Southern States
Vizient Southern States is a membership alliance for not-for-profit health care providers that exists to ensure its members deliver cost-effective care by connecting them with the knowledge, solutions and expertise that accelerate performance.
About Anderson Regional Health System
Anderson Regional Health System is the most comprehensive health system in the East Mississippi/ West Alabama area and the established leader in offering premier medical services. With two hospitals, a regional cancer center, and a network of clinics, Anderson’s healthcare professionals are committed to the mission of providing a heritage of healing and improving life for the people they serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.