Amore Italian Ristorante to open in former DT Grinders space in Meridian

A new Italian restaurant is expected to open in Meridian by the end of the month.
Amore Italian Ristorante will be located on 24th Avenue in the space formerly occupied by the restaurant DT Grinders.
The family-owned restaurant will be open six days a week for lunch and dinner, said owner and chef Nick Plava.
“It will be everything from subs, pastas, chicken, shrimp, seafood, everything,” he said. “I make all the sauces and I make everything myself.”
The restaurant will serve dishes such as lasagna, manicotti, chicken parmesan and chicken marsala, and homemade desserts.
Beer and wine will be available and Plava is working on securing a liquor license, he said.
The restaurant is accepting job applications.
Plava owns Roma Italian Restaurant in Gautier and restaurants in Texas, he said.
DT Grinders, which reopened in late 2017 under new ownership, has been closed for several months.
Restaurant turnover
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is expected to open soon off Highway 39 and staff members have begun training, according to the shop's Facebook page.
Kickin' Crab, a boiled seafood restaurant, is still on track to open in the former Ryan's restaurant location off South Frontage Road in April, said owner Billy Wang.
Jack's, a fast food restaurant, is under construction off Highway 39 and could be open by the May, a spokesperson said in January.
Burger King has plans to open a location on North Hills Street, according to Meridian Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.
She confirmed Vic's, a restaurant on 8th Street, has closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.