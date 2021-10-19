Allred named EMR's REALTOR® of the Year

During Mississippi REALTORS® annual convention in Hattiesburg, East Mississippi REALTORS®’ Tim Allred of Hill Real Estate Group was honored by the association’s Local Board as their REALTOR® of the Year.
Local Board REALTOR® of the Year is awarded annually to the REALTOR® recognized for their outstanding contribution to their Local Board through involvement, service, and demonstration of the REALTOR® Code of Ethics. Over 400 attended the convention at the Lake Terrace Convention Center for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings and an EXPO of more than 30 vendors.
About the Mississippi REALTORS®
The Mississippi REALTORS® is the state’s largest business trade association representing more than 7,000 real estate professionals. An advocate for residential and commercial real estate professionals active in all phases of brokerage, development, and property management.
REALTOR® is a registered trademark which identifies a professional in real estate who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®.
