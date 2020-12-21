Alliance Health Center welcomes Jackson as director of New Leaf Recovery

Alliance Health Center has announced that Debra Jackson has joined the Leadership Team as the Director of New Leaf Recovery Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Services.
Jackson has been in the substance field for over 15 years and has been working for Alliance Health Center since 2005. Her experience includes marketing, substance abuse counseling, chemical dependency education groups, milieu management, psychosocial assessments and discharge planning.
Jackson also has experience with DOT and Non-DOT assessments for US Department of Transportation and Executive Director of Second Chance Counseling. She is a member of the MS Association of Addiction Professionals and the National Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).
