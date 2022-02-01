Allen joins Great Southern Bank

Wade Allen has joined Great Southern Bank as Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer according to Von Burt, Meridian President.
Allen, a resident of Meridian, is a graduate of Clinton High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a Major in Marketing from Mississippi State University in Starkville. Allen started his financial career in 2005 at AmSouth Bank, which later merged with Regions Bank. Over the past 16 years, he has served in multiple roles including a Financial Service Representative, Consumer Lender and Branch Manager. Allen previously served in the roles of President, Treasurer and Member for the Rotary Club, Lion’s Club and Habitat for Humanity.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $340 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
