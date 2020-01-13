AARP volunteers offer free tax prep in Meridian

Volunteers with the AARP Tax-Aide assistance and preparation service have their computers ready to begin e-filing 2019 returns.
All tax preparation volunteers receive formal training each year and are re-certified to be Tax-Aide volunteers.
On Tuesdays through the tax season beginning on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive on Meridian. Reservations are required at this location. Call 601-482-0512 for more information.
Beginning on Feb. 6, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The volunteers will continue doing taxes on Thursdays throughout the tax season. First come, first served at this location.
This service is not limited to residents of Lauderdale County. People from surrounding counties are welcome. It is essential that you bring your previous tax return (2018), all of your 2019 tax documents, picture ID and social security cards for all family members.
AARP Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax program. Tax-Aide celebrated its 50th year last year. It was founded in 1968 nationally and has been offered in Meridian for several years.
Our free service can answer most of the tax issues faced by taxpayers. For further information, leave a message at 601-692-2758. Your call will be returned.
