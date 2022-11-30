186th ARW welcomes Young as new wing first sergeant

The 186th ARW at Key Field Air National Guard Base has welcomed SMSgt. Amber N. Young as its new wing first sergeant.
Young comes from the 172nd Airlift Wing, where she was a contracting superintendent. Prior to that role she served as the first sergeant for the 172nd Mission Support Group.
"Thank you for giving me an opportunity of becoming a part of the 186th family,” she said in a news release. “I’ve always believed in personal integrity, maintaining your truth and mutual respect for others. I look forward to meeting and getting to know you and seeing how I can best support you as we continue the great things within the 186th Air Refueling Wing."
