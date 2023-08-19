Lauderdale County residents will have to wait to burn brush piles or other debris as a burn ban is in effect.
In an executive order signed Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency due to drought conditions and banned outdoor burning throughout 40 Mississippi counties.
The order comes a day after the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced a ban on open fires such as fire pits and debris burning at all state parks and fishing lakes.
In a social media post announcing the order, Reeves said the ban was needed as there is little chance of significant rain in the near future.
"With current drought conditions and little rainfall in the forecast, we are taking action now to protect the public," he said. "The state of Mississippi will continue to monitor conditions and respond as needed."
The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency alerted residents to the ban and said those found violating the order could face fines.
