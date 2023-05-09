Hundreds of Meridian residents and visitors crowded onto city hall lawn Saturday for the second annual Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff competition.
The event pitted 36 teams of crawfish cooks against each other, with attendees getting to try corn, potatoes and crawfish from each.
To round out the festivities, Bud N’ Boilin’ also featured live music, a cornhole competition and ice cold beer.
Team JJ Anders took home first place in the crawfish cooking competition, followed by Coastline Management in second and Cray for Mercy in third.
Norman Roofing was the winner of this year’s Bud N’ Boilin’ Spirit Award, and Smile Center of Meridian capped off the list of winners by being named the People’s Choice.
This year’s Bud N’ Boilin’ competition also served to kick off a week of music and history as Meridian hosts the annual Jimmie Rodgers Musical Festival.
Now in its 70th year, the festival pays tribute to the Father of Country Music with activities running until May 14.
