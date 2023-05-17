Country and Christian singer Holly Brand still has dreams of a music career despite not advancing to the finals of NBC’s “The Voice” following Monday night’s semifinals and national live audience voting.
During the Season 23 live Top 8 semifinals, Brand, who is a Meridian native and former Miss Mississippi, sang Reba McEntire’s ‘90s hit single “Rumor Has It,” putting her own spin on the classic country song and impressing the coaches with her performance.
Brand, 23, picked the song to showcase the storyteller side of her talent.
Accompanied by only a few acoustic musicians, Brand poured her emotion and powerful voice into the song about a heartbroken woman.
Once again, as she has throughout the competition, Brand received praise from the coaches, especially from her Team Kelly coach, singer Kelly Clarkson.
“I didn’t even think it could get better than all of the rehearsals,” Clarkson said. “You’re so gifted. You’re one of those artists I love working with because I already think you’re fantastic.
“But then you come out here in the lives, and you’re such a competitor. It brings your A-game to a whole different level,” she said. “You are incredible.”
While the coaches praised her performance, moving on to the finals came down to five minutes of voting from the live audience.
She was one of three contestants sent home during the live broadcast, along with Team Niall’s Ryley Tate Wilson and Team Chance’s Ray Uriel.
In a post on her Holly Brand Facebook account, Brand thanked Clarkson, NBC’s “The Voice,” Jesus, family, friends and fans for believing in her and allowing her to live out her dream of bringing her music to a national audience.
“Although I did not make the finale, I am so content with my performance and grateful for my time on this show. This opportunity has completely changed my life, and I cannot wait for the big things ahead,” Brand wrote in her post.
During a recent interview for the latest issue of Meridian Life magazine, Brand said she has learned a great deal from her experience on “The Voice.” Her plans are to move to Nashville and continue pursuing a career in country music or Christian music.
“I want to be an artist, and I want to be a musician,” she said.
