Members of the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi learned the basics in drawing, clay modeling, watercolors and portrait painting during recent art lessons at the Meridian Museum of Art as part of the Club’s summer camp program.
Barbara Divine, marketing director of the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, said the Boys & Girls Club appreciates Kate Cherry, executive director of the Meridian Museum of Art, and Frances Long, a former board member, for their efforts in helping to develop an art program for the Club’s summer camp.
Helping with the art lessons are Terry Cherry, who taught a watercolor class, and Katy Kemalyan, who taught the students how to create silhouette portrait collages, how to transform 2D drawings into 3D sculptures and how to create a three panel comic strip. Kemalyan, whose husband is a new instructor at Naval Air Station Meridian, just moved to Lauderdale County from California.
The art sessions, held Tuesday through Thursday, are part of the activities offered by The Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi through its summer camp for members, which runs from June 5 through Aug. 3.
