Bond denied for suspect in fatal shooting at Meridian bank

Bond was denied Tuesday for a man charged in the Monday shooting death of a woman at a Meridian bank.
Tanelius Burks, 18, of Meridian, is charged with capital murder.
The victim, who has not been identified, was found around 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Commercial Bank on Highway 39, police said.
Burks was arrested Monday afternoon at Valley Ridge Apartments in Marion and made an initial appearance in Meridian Municipal Court on Tuesday.
The woman was shot between 1 and 2 a.m. Monday while using the drive thru teller at the bank, police said.
Burks surprised the woman, shooting her once, according to police. Police said Burks threw the woman out of her car, then took the vehicle to an apartment complex in Marion. The woman’s vehicle was later recovered, police said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.
