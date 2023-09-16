Town of Marion residents are under a boil water notice following repairs to damaged water pipes on Friday.
The Mississippi Department of Health advises residents under a boil water notice:
- Do not drink tap water
- Do not use ice made with tap water
- Do not use tap water to make drinks or juices
- Cook with tap water that has been boiled for at least a minute
- Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water
- Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach
More information about boil water notices and how to stay safe can be found at the MSDH website.
