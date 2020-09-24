Body found in Meridian Sept. 3 identified

Authorities have released the identity of a body found in a wooded area in Meridian on Sept. 3.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the person was identified as Diqwun Martin, 19, of Meridian.
Martin's body was found on the 4600 block of 25th Court, where it had been for several days, Cobler said. A cause of death has not been released.
Attempts to reach the Meridian Police Department were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.
Citizens with any information in the case are asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
