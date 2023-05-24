Concert goers can expect a fun-filled night when musician songwriter Rhonda Vincent and The Rage take the stage at the historic Temple Theatre on Friday.
Ken Rainey, event promoter, along with Temple Theatre owner Roger Smith will be hosting the 7 p.m. event.
“I have been trying for eight years to obtain Miss Vincent for a performance at the Temple Theatre,” Rainey said. “She has been so generous with her time by stopping in Meridian on her way to Virginia. She is one of the nicest entertainers I have ever been associated with.
“If you don’t come, you don’t know what you will be missing.”
Vincent dubbed “The Queen of Bluegrass” began her career at the age of 5, playing drums with her family’s band, The Sally Mountain Show. From humble beginnings in the tiny town of Greentop, Missouri, Rhonda’s musical heritage traces back five generations of the Vincent family. She picked up the mandolin at 8, and the fiddle at 12.
“It wasn’t necessarily a choice, it’s just what our family did and it evolved into a career,” Vincent said. “The best part is I grew to love it, and appreciated the music. My dad would get us started learning the instruments and the rest we played by ear. There was not any formal training, so to speak.
“There was a musical party at our house every night, so I suppose that was training in some form. My musical influences were my mom and dad, my grandpa, Bill Vincent, and anyone on the Opry. Dolly, Loretta Lynn and so many other great artists.”
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are the most decorated band in bluegrass, with over 100 awards to its credit. Among the honors are a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album; Song of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and an unrivaled seven consecutive (plus an 8th) Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) according to Vincent’s website. Her 2021 guest appearances include harmony vocals with Cody Johnson on the song “Treasure”; with Dolly Parton on the song “Firecracker.” She has sung with Alan Jackson, Parton, Martina McBride, Faith Hill and most every bluegrass artist. Her lifelong dream came true when she was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 6, 2021.
For relaxation Vincent says music is her relaxation and playing with her grandson.
“I love the music so much I usually go to the Opry just to hang out,” Vincent said. “If I’m home, I listen to the Opry, it’s all I really know. My lifelong dream came true when I became a member of the Opry.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling the box office at 601-693-5353 or itickets.com. Tickets are $30 and $40 on Friday night.
For a complete itinerary of performances: visit www.rhondavincent.com.
