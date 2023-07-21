The Clarkdale High School softball team will be playing their 2024 spring season on a new softball field, project architect Arjen Lagendijk reassured Lauderdale County School Board member Dusty Culpepper.
“So we are going to be able to play in February?” Culpepper, whose school board district includes the Clarkdale area, asked Lagendijk during the county school board’s regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
“They are going to play in February,” Lagendijk reassured Culpepper. “If that means I am out there swinging a hammer and using a screwdriver, we are going to make it happen.”
In spring 2022, the Clarkdale campus was heavily damaged by two separate tornadoes. The first one caused extensive damage to the school’s softball field, including damage to the field fence, home dugout, home bleachers, press box and restrooms. The second tornado, a few weeks later, swept through campus causing roof damage to at least nine buildings, water damage to other buildings and more damage to the athletic facilities.
While work has started to repair the roofs and school buildings, the softball field project has seen delays in addition to hold-ups in the renovation of Building 300. The school board approved a final proposal for the softball project earlier this year and bids were originally expected to be submitted by mid-April.
The volume in school construction projects statewide has never been so high and is impacting all school districts, who are flush with millions in federal COVID relief funding that must be underway by September 2024. Some districts are experiencing delays because they have to rebid projects that came in way over budget due to rising construction costs or because they are trying to secure contractors and engineers as a result of all of these projects.
“Everybody is backed up with ESSER projects, engineers are especially for mechanical and electrical,” Lagendijk said. “They all are scrambling to get those projects on the street because they have got a deadline to spend that money.”
He said his not being able to get the softball project bid earlier in the summer as the school board originally planned was because of an unavoidable technical difficulty due to a computer software update that took weeks to figure out and work around.
“My issue of not being able to get it on the street when we said we would is a technology thing,” Lagendijk said.
A pre-bid conference is scheduled to be held at the LCSD central office at 10 a.m. July 26 with bids on the project slated to be opened on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“We’ve got softball players who have looked at that field for two seasons,” said Culpepper, who has quizzed district officials and the architect for months over the lengthy delay. He asked if there is a way to make up the time.
“I think your move to go ahead and do your demolition was a good move,” Lagendijk said. “You’ve made up that time.
“To get the field ready, to get the dugouts ready, to get your concession stand, we’re going to make that it one way or another whether we have to work 24 hours, seven days a week,” he said.
In other construction news, Lagendijk told school board members that they have closed out the Northeast High School softball renovation project, and renovations to Southeast’s softball field are expected to be completed by the time school starts.
In other business, the school board approved several changes to its 2024 student handbook for the district that may impact some students:
- In order to take part in the graduation ceremony in May, seniors can have no more than 18 unexcused absences during the school year. Last year, the maximum number of unexcused absences allowed for seniors to participate in graduation was 20.
- The number of parent notes accepted for a student’s absence will increase from three to five per semester. The note must contain the reason why the student was absent from school. If the reason meets the requirements outlined in the Mississippi Compulsory School Attendance law, then the absence should be excused.
- Stiffer penalties for students caught vaping or having electronic/vapor cigarettes or tobacco products in their possession. The first offense is a three-day out-of-school suspension, including school activities. The second offense is a 10-day out-of-school suspension. A third offense is a 10-day out-of-school suspension followed by referral to the alternative school for 45 days. Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the tougher punishments for possessing electronic cigarettes and vape pens is needed as school districts around the state and nation are reporting incidents where students are using vaping substances that are laced with potentially deadly drugs, like fentanyl, sometimes without the students awareness. “We have just got to send a clear message that these are not toys. They are not safer alternatives,” Cain said. “I think that it is just going to take a little tough love at first to make sure we are really standing on that and making sure people realize it is really serious, and we have got to take a serious stance on it.”
- New fines are being imposed for any damage to a student’s school-issued electronic device, Previously, the district had a contract with AppleCare to repair and replace damaged electronic devices, but that contract has expired. In the event of damage to a device, the fine for the first offense is $50, but that fee is waived if the student has paid the annual digital enrichment fee. For the second offense, the student and their parent/guardian will be charged for the cost to repair the device. For the third offense, they will be charged the cost to replace the device.
- In addition to a student needing written documentation from a physician authorizing the student to carry and self-administer needed medication, the principal must also now approve the measure. Other than those students authorized to carry approved medications, such as inhalers and emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions like EpiPens, all other medication on campus must be kept under lock and key in a location designated by the principal. This applies to over-the-counter medications for headaches and colds, which students are not supposed to carry in their backpacks or bags.
