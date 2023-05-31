Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett has announced she is seeking election as the District 2 Justice Court Judge for Lauderdale County.
In her campaign announcement, Bennett highlighted her experience working in a correctional facility and her knowledge of the law as reasons she would be good on the bench.
“Over the last 20 years, I have been reading up on the different laws and also assisted many people in their court cases,” she said. “I also over the years have witnessed so many unlawfully (sic) acts inside the courtroom by those sworn in to uphold the law.”
A native of Meridian, Bennett is the mother of seven children and has six grandchildren.
If elected, Bennett said, she will be “fair, honest, consistent and will give the people a fair shake.”
