The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian on Thursday announced the appointment of Barbara Zeller as its new executive director.
Zeller will succeed Elizabeth “Liz” Wilson and assume the role on July 1.
Wilson, who has been involved with the museum since its inception, will be relocating to Chattanooga, Tenn. with her husband, Rod, and three children, Mailande, Trent, and Lillie.
“Liz’s unique gifts of creativity, commitment, and leadership provided the perfect recipe to accomplish an extraordinary new museum and programs for East Mississippi,” said Susan Garrard, President/CEO, Mississippi Children’s Museum in a news release. “She has been not only a driving force for this new physical space, but a valued member of the statewide team in creating new experiences and programs for all of Mississippi’s children.”
Zeller, who holds a Master of Public Health and Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Behavior from the University of Georgia, brings a background in grant writing, program development, volunteer coordination, and marketing from her recent work at local nonprofits, The Montgomery Institute and The Free Clinic of Meridian.
As the 2021-2022 President of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian, she demonstrated a commitment and drive to serving others, especially children, and making a positive impact in the local community, the news release stated.
“We are excited to welcome Barbara to the MCM team and look forward to her leadership as the museum continues to grow and inspire children and families in East Mississippi and beyond,” Garrard said in the release. “Her background in public health will enhance the museum’s statewide efforts to champion holistic health programs and exhibits for all children.”
The vision of opening MCM-Meridian, a satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum, all began through the work of community volunteers, Kim Bowers, Kimberly Denison, and Wilson in 2014.
Since then, the museum has welcomed over 80,000 children and families through its doors from 43 states, 47 Mississippi counties, and two foreign countries.
The museum has received recognition for its tourism draw and took home the title of 2021 Travel Attraction of the Year at the annual Mississippi Governor’s Conference for Tourism. The museum also received first place in four local award categories through the Meridian Star 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.
